Body camera video released of man shot, injured by Phoenix police

Carlos Rodriguez, 21, was shot by police after he reportedly fired at officers with a rifle.

Phoenix police released video from an incident where an officer shot and injured a man on October 22.

Investigators say police were called after a security guard reported shots fired near an apartment complex at Glenrosa and 27th avenues around 1 a.m.

The security guard reported hearing a man, later identified as 21-year-old Carlos A. Rodriguez, and woman arguing at the complex and then hearing shots.

Rodriguez and women reportedly fled the scene in a car and a nearby police unit followed.

Officers followed the car.

They attempted to stop the car, but the department said the driver would not stop and a pursuit began.

As the car entered the intersection of 35th Avenue and McDowell Road, it crashed into another vehicle and kept going.

The department said the vehicle lost control shortly after and came to a stop. A woman ran from the car, yelling for help, police said. Rodriguez also got out of the car and was armed with a rifle, police said.

Rodriguez allegedly fired the rifle at officers and one officer fired back, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Rodriquez had outstanding felony warrants at the time of the shooting, police said. He faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and running from police.

No officers or other people were injured. The officer involved was described as a 25-year-old man with four years of service.