Man injured after being shot by officers in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — One person was injured after being shot by police in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting occurred near 35th Avenue and Washington Street around 1 a.m.

One man, who was only described as a suspect, sustained a gunshot injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The department said in a tweet that the man was armed with a rifle after a vehicle pursuit.

No officers or other people were injured.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

The intersection will be restricted for Thursday morning traffic.

This is the second shooting by Phoenix police officers in a week. Two brothers were shot and killed after police responded to a domestic dispute on Tuesday.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.