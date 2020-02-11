Valley woman killed in Phoenix shooting

A woman was pronounced dead after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 10th and Portland Streets on Sunday, police say.

A woman was pronounced dead on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of 10th and Portland Streets in Phoenix Sunday morning.

Phoenix police responded to a reported shooting around 11:25 a.m. When they arrived, they located a woman inside a vehicle who had been shot. Responders administered first aid, but the woman was ultimately pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives have limited information at this time. The only tip was that the suspect is a male that fled the scene, police said.