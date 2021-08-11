Police: 19-year-old man lured by teen girl to Show Low Lake before being beaten by teens

The assault happened on Sunday night when a 17-year-old girl told the victim to meet at Show Low Lake, according to police.

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — A 19-year-old man had to be airlifted to a hospital over the weekend after Show Low Police said a teenage girl lured him to an area where he was then severely beaten.

The assault happened on Sunday night when a 17-year-old girl told the victim to meet at Show Low Lake, according to police.

When the man got to the location, police said he was mobbed by two boys ages 16 and 17.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Phoenix hospital.

Police said everyone involved is from Lakeside, but investigators haven’t released their identities.

The suspects were arrested and have since been released to their parents. They face the following possible charges:

Aggravated assault

Conspiracy

Facilitation

Investigators are looking for tips about this case, and anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 928-537-5091 extension 230 or email mbutora@showlowaz.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest information.

Up to Speed