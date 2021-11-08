Blue Ridge school district cancels classes on Monday due to 'another threat' against children

The district previously closed schools every day during the week of Aug. 9 after one of its former students was attacked by three current students.

Classes will be canceled once again on Monday throughout Blue Ridge Unified School District after "another threat" was made against its students, the district said in an email sent out early Monday morning.

There were no specifics made as to what the "threat against our schools' children" was in the email. The district said it is working closely with federal and local law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the latest incident.

The district previously had canceled classes during the week of Aug. 9 after protesters were held calling for action against three students who were accused of beating and hospitalizing a former student at Show Low Lake.

A 19-year-old man, a recent graduate of the district, had to be airlifted to a hospital after Show Low Police said a teenage girl lured him to an area where he was then severely beaten.

The assault happened on Aug. 8 when a 17-year-old girl told the victim to meet at Show Low Lake, according to police.

When the man got to the location, police said he was mobbed by two boys ages 16 and 17.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Summit Health Center.

The protesters said that the Blue Ridge Unified School District was giving the accused students special treatment because of their athletic status.

The suspects were arrested and have since been released to their parents. They face the following possible charges:

Aggravated assault

Conspiracy

Facilitation

