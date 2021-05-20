2 dead, another injured after shooting in Phoenix

Phoenix police responded to the scene near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road on Wednesday night.

PHOENIX — Two men died and a woman was injured after a shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Phoenix police responded to the scene near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road around 10 p.m. Investigators said a man walked up to a car with two men and two women inside.

There was an argument between the people and the man outside the car fired a gun into the car.

The men inside the car died and one of the women was hurt, officials said. She is expected to recover. The other woman was not hurt.

The shooting is under investigation.

Up to Speed