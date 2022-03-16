4 suspects detained for Glendale jewelry store robbery

When officers got to the scene near 75th Avenue and Bell Road, they found that the four suspects were still inside the store.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — People inside a Glendale jewelry store had a dangerous encounter Wednesday night with a group of alleged robbers who may have had a gun.

Police were called out to the Jared jewelry store near 75th Avenue and Bell Road just before 7 p.m. for a reported robbery.

When officers got to the scene, police say they discovered that the four suspects were still in the middle of robbing the store, and officers from Glendale and Peoria set up a perimeter around the building.

One of the suspects may have shown workers and customers a gun and threatened them against trying to escape, according to police.

At some point, police say the suspects tried to flee in different directions with the stolen cash and jewelry. But officers were able to detain all of them.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing, but authorities believe that everyone involved in the robbery has been accounted for and there is no active threat.

It’s unknown how many people were inside the store when the robbery happened or the value of all the stolen items.

