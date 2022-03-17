Arizona man accused of smuggling over 150 pounds of methamphetamine across US-Mexico border

Cesar Alberto Palomares, 23, was indicted on four counts related to importation and intended distribution of methamphetamine.

PHOENIX — A grand jury indicted a Somerset, Arizona man on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling over 150 pounds of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, the United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona said.

Cesar Alberto Palomares, 23, was indicted on four counts related to importing and intended distribution of methamphetamine from a Jan. 27 stop at the U.S-Mexico border.

Palomares is alleged to have entered the United States through San Luis, Arizona with over a hundred packages containing a white crystal-like substance hidden in his car, the release said.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and totaled a combined weight of over 150 pounds, according to the release.

