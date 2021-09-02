Arizona woman arrested after allegedly hitting boyfriend in the head with hammer for leaving TV on

Police say the victim convinced Kepler to drive him to the hospital to be treated, but she pulled a gun on him while driving and he was able to escape the vehicle.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A 74-year-old Bullhead City woman is in jail after police say she struck her boyfriend in the head with a hammer while he was asleep because he had left the television on during the night and she could not sleep.

Marilyn Ann Kepler faces aggravated assault charges following the incident. Police say the victim woke up to Kepler hitting him in the head with a hammer.

The victim then convinced Kepler to drive him to the hospital for his injuries, but she allegedly drove past the hospital and then pulled a gun on him while she was driving.

The victim told police he was able to wrestle the gun away from her and get out of the vehicle, before Kepler drove away.

People driving by took the victim to a hospital for treatment.