Phoenix home vandalized with Swastikas, again

This incident marked the second time the home was vandalized. The homeowners don't know why they are targets.

For the second time in a matter of weeks, a home in a historic Phoenix neighborhood has been vandalized with Swastikas.

In January, a homeowner in the Willo district of Phoenix learned her home had Swastikas painted on the outside.

12 News is not identifying the homeowner out of concerns for her safety.

“It’s terrifying, it’s terrifying,” The homeowner said.

The homeowner said police told her the incident was likely isolated. However, on Sunday morning, the homeowner walked outside to see one of their cars with three swastikas painted on it.

“We don’t understand why this keeps occurring,” the homeowner said. “I am paranoid, I am terrified, I am scared.”

Both times the symbol of hate was made in what looks like black spray paint. The homeowner is not Jewish and does not know why her home has been targeted.

“I'm not sure what the message is,” The homeowner said. “It’s scary, you are watching over your shoulder all the time.”

The homeowner said she no longer feels safe. She’s contacted the police but the vandal has yet to be caught.

Over the next several days the homeowner said she plans to improve security.

The homeowner said if a neighbor was the culprit, or if the incidents were part of a misunderstanding, she wants the person to come forward to talk it out before the situation escalates further.