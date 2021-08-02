x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Politics

Bid to revive Arizona death penalty bid against immigrant fails

Prosecutors were seeking to overturn a lower court ruling that dismissed the state’s intent to seek the death penalty against Apolinar Altamirano.
Credit: AP
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Apolinar Altamirano, a citizen of Mexico, charged with murder in the shooting death four years ago of a convenience store clerk in a Phoenix suburb. His attorneys are urging the Arizona Court of Appeals to reject an effort by prosecutors to seek the death penalty against their client. Altamirano has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the 2015 shooting death of Grant Ronnebeck.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals declined to revive an effort to seek the death penalty against a Mexican immigrant charged in the 2015 killing of a convenience store clerk in metro Phoenix.

Prosecutors were seeking to overturn a lower court ruling that dismissed the state’s intent to seek the death penalty against Apolinar Altamirano.

The lower court concluded Altamirano’s intellectual deficits affected his ability to meet the standard of personal independence and social responsibility.

Altamirano is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Grant Ronnebeck at a Mesa store after Ronnebeck insisted Altamirano pay for a pack of cigarettes. Altamirano pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

Related Articles

Arizona Politics

Track all of our current updates with Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.