Arizona teen confesses to killing 62-year-old in the woods

The 16-year-old allegedly admitted to killing the older man under the guise of a hunting trip in a remote area of Camp Verde.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has allegedly confessed to killing a 62-year-old man who he believed was trying to "get with" the teen's younger sister, officials said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the boy came forward with the crime after his parents discovered a gun in his room on Christmas Day.

The teenager told YCSO he invited the 62-year-old out on a hunting trip in a remote area of Camp Verde on Nov. 28.

The teen wanted to confront the older man about him allegedly wanting to "get with" the suspect's 14-year-old sister, YCSO said.

The two then drove out to Salt Mine Road, where the teen allegedly admitted to shooting the 62-year-old. The teen then left the man's body in the wilderness and discarded one of the guns in the desert, YCSO said.

Identities of the deceased and the suspect have not been disclosed. YCSO said the teenager is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

