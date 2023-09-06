Former Arizona teacher who fled to Ireland sentenced to prison for exploiting minor

Randy Young was sentenced earlier this summer to 50 years in prison after investigators found explicit material on his laptop.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A former Arizona teacher and coach has been sentenced to decades in prison after he was found guilty of sexually exploiting a minor.

Randy Scott Young, 44, of Cottonwood was convicted earlier this summer for charges dating back to 2012, when the staff of the school he worked at reported finding "numerous photographs of child pornography" on his laptop, according to Yavapai County Attorney's Office.

Young had also reportedly been caught with a young female student at night in a remote location, prosecutors said.

The defendant later fled to Ireland, and a local Arizona bicycle shop accused Young of embezzling $20,000 from the business.

Young was later brought back to Yavapai County and pleaded guilty to theft for the incident involving the bike shop.

YCAO said Young was sentenced to 50 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of the exploitation charges.

"I hope the jury’s verdict sends a clear message that Yavapai County is no place for those who abuse children or who seek out images of child pornography," Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said in a statement.

