Student arrested after gun incident at Desert Ridge High School

A student told a teacher Thursday morning that another student showed them a weapon. The student fled from campus and was later apprehended.

MESA, Ariz. — A Desert Ridge High School student was detained Thursday after an incident involving a firearm.

A student reported to a teacher Thursday morning that another student had allegedly showed them a weapon, according to a statement from Gilbert Public Schools.

That student then fled from campus as staff attempted to approach them. Mesa police later apprehended the student.

Security walked through the route taken by the student as they fled and reported finding a gun inside a backpack off campus, officials said. Disciplinary action will be taken against the student by school officials.

No students were injured and the school day resumed as normal.

GPS said the campus was not put under lockdown procedures because the student suspect fled from campus.

"We take incidents such as this extremely seriously and we are grateful to the student who took appropriate action and reported this to our administration so that we could act and keep our students and staff safe," the district wrote in a statement.

Mesa police said the student is expected to be charged with misconduct involving weapons and minor in possession of a firearm.

