Police: Mohave County man accused of killing 1-year-old child

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Mohave County grand jury has indicted a 27-year-old man for the murder of a 1-year-old child earlier this month. Nikko Demitri McLachlan of Fort Mohave is facing multiple felony charges for the death of his girlfriend's child on Jan. 10.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Jan. 7 for calls of an unconscious child.

When deputies arrived, they observed McLachlan and a neighbor administering CPR to the young child. The victim was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital and died from an extensive brain injury, police said.

Investigators determined the child's injuries were not accidental. MCSO arrested McLachlan on Jan. 13 for causing the child's death but did not disclose the evidence they have against him.

The defendant has been charged with murder and child abuse. MCSO said it's continuing to investigate the case.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.