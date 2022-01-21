Witness of Phoenix mom's death arrested for hindering investigation, police say

Officials said a witness who saw Irene Luevano's murder led police to where her body was dumped. But now that witness is facing criminal charges for lying to police.

PHOENIX — The witness who helped authorities find the remains of Irene Luevano, the Phoenix mom who went missing after being stabbed by her boyfriend, is now facing criminal charges for lying to police, court documents show.

Luevano went missing after she was out with her boyfriend, Jorge Quintero Lara, Jan. 15 and she called her family telling them he stabbed her in the neck.

The Phoenix Police Department said investigators found the remains of Irene Luevano around 10 a.m. Thursday in a remote area of La Paz County near Hovatter Road and Interstate 10, approximately 100 miles from where she was last seen. Officials said she had obvious signs of trauma.

According to Maricopa County court documents, a witness who was with Quintero Lara during the time of Luevano's death told authorities they heard the boyfriend say he was going to kill Luevano as he drove out to the western Arizona desert.

The witness, later identified as Diego Heran Rodriguez Teran, escorted officials to where they said they saw Quintero Lara stab Luevano multiple times and leave her body.

Teran is now facing criminal charges for not telling police about witnessing Luevano's death when he was initially interviewed by detectives.

The witness has been booked into jail on a charge of hindering prosecution. Teran told police Quintero Lara allegedly threatened to hurt his family if Teran told authorities about Luevano's death, court records show.

Police said Quintero Lara admitted to stabbing Luevano in the neck during an altercation in Phoenix and then dragging her back into the car after she jumped out. Authorities said Quintero Lara told them they then drove to the desert in La Paz County where another altercation happened and he was stabbed by Luevano.

Officials said Quintero Lara took the knife from Luevano, cut her neck, stabbed her multiple times and then drug her into the desert and left.

Phone records showed that Quintero Lara's and Luevano's devices were together in Phoenix until 5:30 a.m. Jan. 16. Police said Quintero Lara's device continued west while Luevano stayed stationary in Phoenix.

Hours later, Quintero Lara's device returned to the Phoenix area, which led police to Luevano's vehicle that had large amounts of both of their blood.

What we know about Irene Luevano’s death and disappearance

Saturday

Luevano was out with her boyfriend, Quintero Lara, at the Silverado Canta Bar in West Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road, family and police said.

Sunday

At 4 a.m., Luevano called her family to tell them her boyfriend had stabbed her in the neck. The family called the police following her call.

At 9:58 a.m., Luevano’s second-oldest daughter said she spoke with Quintero Lara. After asking him where her mother was, she said he replied, “I’m taking her to the hospital.”

At 10:45 a.m., an exclusive video obtained by 12 News showed Luevano’s missing car, a Gray 2007 Chevy Impala, pull up to Filiberto’s on 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

At 6:15 p.m., Phoenix police put out a missing adult alert for Luevano.

At 6:45 p.m., Quintero Lara was located at a Phoenix hospital, with what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds.

Tuesday

Luevano’s vehicle was located by police parked at the Filiberto’s in Avondale. The family reported it had blood inside, but no sign of the single mother.

Wednesday

A large group of friends and volunteers joined Irene’s family to search for clues that could lead to her whereabouts.

Thursday

Around 10 a.m., police found Luevano's body in a remote area of La Paz County near Hovatter Road and I-10.

