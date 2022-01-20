Scottsdale police arrest two for homicide outside hotel

Robert Yves Celifie, 41, was arrested last week in Las Vegas for allegedly shooting a man in Scottsdale on Jan 3. Another suspect was recently caught in Arkansas.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Authorities have arrested two suspects accused of murdering a man outside Scottsdale's Hyatt Place Hotel on Jan. 3.

The Scottsdale Police Department said Ilya “Mike” Shimonov was shot to death in the hotel's parking lot at about 8:30 p.m.

Detectives spent the following days tracking down suspects in California, Nevada, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

On Jan. 12, Scottsdale police arrested Robert Yves Celifie, 41, in Las Vegas for his alleged involvement in Shimonov's death.

Chaze M. Cable, 41 was arrested two days later in Arkansas. Both suspects are facing numerous felony charges including first-degree murder, police said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.