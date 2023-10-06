Arizona jury convicts man of fatally stabbing 16-year-old bystander 7 times

Prosecutors say the high school student was just a bystander to the violent events that ended his life in June 2018.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Yavapai County jury has recently convicted a 31-year-old man of murdering a teenage boy during a dispute over a girl.

The 16-year-old victim was an innocent bystander to the events that ended his life and was wrongly targeted by Donovan Larriba-Tucker, prosecutors said.

Larriba-Tucker, the defendant, stabbed the Chino Valley High School student seven times on June 29, 2018, as the victim yelled out that he had nothing to do with the dispute involving the girl. Two juveniles then drove the wounded teen to a location where they were found by police officers.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Police identified him as Alex Robinson.

Larriba-Tucker was taken into custody the following day by Chino Valley police after a massive manhunt.

More than five years after the victim's death, Larriba-Tucker was found guilty in court of first-degree murder. Multiple people who witnessed the killing testified during the trial to help convict Larriba-Tucker.

"The victim was a wonderful young man who was loved not only by his family but countless members of our community," prosecutor Kristen Sharifi said in a statement. "The defendant’s actions robbed the victim of his bright future.”

Larriba-Tucker will face a mandatory life sentence when he's sentenced in court on Nov. 9.

