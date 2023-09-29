Former firefighter sentenced to prison for starting house fire in East Valley

Eric Jones, a former Chandler firefighter, has been found guilty of arson for burning his ex-girlfriend's home in 2021.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A former Chandler firefighter was sentenced this week to 10.5 years in prison after he was found guilty of starting a fire at his ex-girlfriend's home.

Eric D. Jones, 43, was recently found guilty of arson, endangerment, assault, and criminal damage for a residential fire that occurred on April 18, 2021 in Gilbert.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Jones visited his ex-girlfriend's home and poured gasoline outside of the home and used a Molotov cocktail to ignite a fire. A 15-year-old was inside the home alone at the time and managed to escape.

Shortly before the fire, Jones assaulted his ex-girlfriend at a nearby business. The fire caused extensive damage to the property.

“This defendant was a public servant who was trusted by the community to protect residents from the very same damage he inflicted that night,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement. “Not only did he put those inside the home in grave danger, but fellow firefighters who responded were intentionally placed at risk.

According to the Gilbert Sun News, Jones first joined the Chandler Fire Department in February 2007.

