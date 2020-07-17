Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez disbarred from practicing law

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled in April that Martinez had acted inappropriately during the murder trials.

PHOENIX — Juan Martinez, the prosecutor in the high-profile Jodi Arias case, is no longer allowed to practice law in Arizona, a judge ruled Friday.

“His name is stricken from the roll of lawyers and he is no longer entitled to the rights and privileges of a lawyer but remains subject to the jurisdiction of the court,” the document signed by Judge William J. O’Neil read.

Seven different complaints against former prosecutor Juan Martinez were filed with the Arizona State Bar.

The bar investigated five different allegations of misconduct in murder trials. At first, a committee required Martinez to take part in a course about professional conduct and ethics. Martinez refused.