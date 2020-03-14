PHOENIX — Maricopa County prosecutor Juan Martinez was fired by the county Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year for alleged misconduct.

Martinez, who has worked for the county attorney's office for three decades and was one of the office's top homicide prosecutors, has been accused of several ethics violations.

He faces a disciplinary hearing in April concerning his alleged misconduct during the Jodi Arias murder trial and was placed on paid leave in February.

Martinez is charged with leaking confidential information on the Arias trial to blogger Jennifer Wood, lying to Arizona State Bar investigators about his sexual relationship with Wood and making sexually suggestive remarks to a Maricopa County court employee.

Martinez is appealing the decision.

