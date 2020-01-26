An 8-year-old boy and a woman were hit by a suspected drunk driver while walking in a crosswalk in Phoenix on Saturday.

Officers were stopped at the intersection of 24th and Van Buren streets around 5:15 p.m. when they saw a driver make a left turn onto 24th Street from Van Buren.

The driver crashed into the victims as he made the left turn, police said.

Both pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. He was evaluated and was believed to be impaired.

He will be arrested, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Traffic is not impacted.

