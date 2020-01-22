PHOENIX — A 34-year-old woman is dead after being hit by two cars while crossing the street in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say a woman was walking across N. 35th Avenue near W. Missouri Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when she was hit by two cars heading south.

The woman reportedly wasn't crossing at a marked intersection and she may have stopped in the roadway.

Investigators say the driver of a 2010 Kia Forte saw her and tried to avoid hitting the victim but couldn't.

A person driving a 2001 Nissan Maxima struck the woman after she was hit by the Kia.

No one else was injured. The drivers stayed at the scene.

Investigators say impairment and speed do not look to be factors in the fatal collision.

Identity of the victim hasn't been released.

