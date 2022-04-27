PD: 4 people wounded in Phoenix shooting, suspect still at large

Police are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot and injured at least four people near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road Wednesday night.

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot and injured at least four people in west Phoenix Wednesday night.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the area of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road to investigate a shooting call nearby.

When police arrived on the scene, they learned there was a shooting involving multiple people. Witnesses told police that several vehicles took off from the scene before officers arrived.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky said officers have been able to locate four shooting victims at various locations, including an apartment near 71st Avenue and McDowell Road.

Krynsky said preliminary information indicates all four victims appear to be adults with non-life-threatening injuries, but that is subject to change as the investigation continues.

The victims are not being identified at this time.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to call 602-262-6141 or if individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

