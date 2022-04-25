Casa Grande drive-by shooting leaves 2 teens dead

Officers found nearly 30 bullet casings near the victim's vehicle, the Casa Grande Police Department said.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An 18-year-old and 17-year-old are dead after a drive-by shooting in Casa Grande Sunday night, the city's police department said.

Officers arrived at the scene after multiple reports of gunshots being fired near the intersection of Pottebaum Road and East Doan Street, police said. They discovered a "chaotic scene" near the parking lot of the nearby apartment complex.

The 18-year-old victim, identified as Leslie Cota, was found inside a vehicle with an unknown amount of gunshot wounds, officers said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found the 17-year-old victim, who has yet to be identified by police, behind the car with multiple gunshot wounds, the department said. The victim was transported by air to a local hospital, but died from her injuries hours later.

A silver or gray Chrysler 300 is suspected to be involved in the shooting, detectives said. No other suspect information has been shared.

