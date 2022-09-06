Phoenix apartment shooting leaves 4 hospitalized, 1 with life-threatening injuries

Stray bullets went into a nearby apartment and struck one adult and one juvenile, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Four people were hospitalized after being injured during an apartment shooting in Phoenix Monday night, the city's police department said.

Officers got to the scene at an apartment complex near the intersection of 28th Street and Broadway Road after reports of the shooting, the department said. Responding officers reportedly found one man with gunshot wounds who was later transferred to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man showed up at another local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds believed to be from the shooting, police said.

Investigators believe the two men are brothers and were in an argument with a third brother before the shooting happened. The third brother left the scene before police arrived.

Stray bullets also went into a nearby apartment and hit a man and a juvenile, officers said. Both were transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.