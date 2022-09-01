Group home resident shot in Phoenix, suspect detained

Phoenix police say the young man who was shot sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

PHOENIX — The resident of a Phoenix group home was taken to the hospital Thursday after they were allegedly shot by one of the home's other residents, authorities say.

Reports of a shooting were made to police at about 2 a.m. near Mountain View Road and 19th Avenue, resulting in officers finding a wounded young man at a nearby group home.

He was rushed to the hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries, police say.

The group home consists of multiple units occupied by residents between the ages of 16 and 20. Police say the victim and suspect were both residents of the facility.

The suspected shooter has been detained by police and no other suspects are outstanding at this time, police say.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

