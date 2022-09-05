4 people hurt after shooting in south Phoenix

The shooting happened near 28th Street and Broadway Road around 8:30 p.m.

PHOENIX — An argument violently escalated Monday night into a shooting in south Phoenix that left four hurt, including two innocent people.

The shooting happened near 28th Street and Broadway Road around 8:30 p.m.

The Phoenix Police Department says that two men were arguing inside a home and eventually started shooting at each other. Both were injured.

Some stray bullets went into a neighboring home, injuring a minor and another adult. Both are expected to be okay.

One of the men in the first home was found by police in critical condition. He was rushed to a hospital.

Sometime later, the second man was dropped off at a hospital by some person who wasn’t involved. He’s expected to survive.

None of the victims have been identified.

Police are still investigating.

