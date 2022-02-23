Phoenix police seize 375K fentanyl pills

Phoenix police recently seized 190 pounds of meth and 375,000 pills after executing multiple search warrants in the Valley.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Four men have been arrested by Phoenix police on suspicion of distributing large quantities of narcotics throughout the Valley.

Earlier this month, investigators executed three search warrants for homes in West Phoenix and Avondale and recovered a large amount of drugs.

Phoenix police reported seizing 375,000 pills possibly laced with fentanyl, two kilograms of cocaine, 190 pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of heroin, and 12 pounds of marijuana.

Investigators additionally seized seven firearms, five vehicles, and $70,000 in currency.

Police have filed charges against four suspects: Victor Manuel Vargas, 37, Carlos Manuel Munoz-Garcia, 19, Damien Roman Escobar, 21, and 28-year-old Jake Aldaco.

The suspects are facing charges of drug possession and weapons misconduct.

