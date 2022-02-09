Long-term drug investigation uncovers $446,000 worth of narcotics

Phoenix police said about 78,000 fentanyl pills were confiscated in the drug bust.

PHOENIX — Authorities arrested three people and confiscated $446,000 worth of drugs after a long-term narcotics investigation in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department said search warrants were found at multiple locations leading officials to find

Approx. 78,000 fentanyl pills

10 lbs of methamphetamine

2 kilograms of heroin

Officials said approximately $43,000 in cash was also found. Two men and one woman were arrested in connection to the drug bust.

