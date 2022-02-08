Chandler man gets 15 years for transporting fentanyl in Ohio

A jury convicted Robert Beal of conspiring with a drug trafficking organization in Hawaii to distribute fentanyl in Ohio.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An Arizona man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for conspiring with a Hawaiian trafficking organization to distribute drugs in the Midwest.

Robert Beal, 41, of Chandler was convicted by a jury last year of conspiracy for drug offenses committed in December 2014. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Beal flew from Arizona to Ohio in order to seize a package of fentanyl delivered by someone from San Francisco.

After grabbing the drugs, Beal hopped in a taxi and was stopped by federal agents who found him in possession of more than 4,000 grams of fentanyl.

Beal was working on behalf of a drug trafficking organization in Hawaii, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors asked for Beal to receive a lengthy prison sentence since he's been previously convicted of drug offenses in New Mexico.

