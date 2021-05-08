Phoenix man arrested for aggravated assault, armed robbery of minor

Michael Keyton, 32, was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly held a 17-year-old girl at knife point during an attempted robbery, police said.

PHOENIX — A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly holding a 17-year-old girl at knife point and driving off in her car on April 20.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in a residential area near Cactus Road and 19th Avenue around 7 a.m. on April 20. When they approached the car, they determined that the male driver gave a false name, police said.

When officers asked the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Michael Keyton, to exit the vehicle, he began ramming his car into the patrol Tahoe, police said.

Keyton then allegedly fled on foot. Officers received a call later that there was an armed robbery carried out at an elementary school near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road. The suspect description matched Keyton, police said.

A 17-year-old girl was the victim of the robbery and she was allegedly held at knife point and Keyton allegedly took her keys and stole her vehicle, police said.

The female passenger found with Keyton in the original stop was cooperative with officers.