15-year-old dead after being shot by 2 brothers in Yuma, police say

A 15-year-old died at the scene while an 18-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

YUMA, Ariz. — Two 22-year-old men were arrested in Yuma late Wednesday night after a shooting left one teenager dead and another injured, the city's police department said.

Police arrived at the scene near the intersection of 26th Place and Mary Avenue after receiving reports of gunshots fired in the area, the department said. They found the two teens with gunshot wounds.

Officers tried to administer life-saving measures on the 15-year-old victim, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 18-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspects, identified as 22-year-olds David Perez-Arzola and Adrian Perez-Arzola, fled the scene on foot before police arrived on scene, but were later taken into custody, officers said. Both have been booked on first-degree murder charges.

Police have not released information on the events leading up to the shooting or the identities of the victims.

