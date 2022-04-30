Suspect arrested in connection with Casa Grande shooting that killed 2 teens

Terrance Xavier Santistevan, 18, was arrested on Saturday in connection with an April 24 shooting that killed two teens.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting in Casa Grande that killed two teens Sunday night.

Terrance Xavier Santistevan, 18, was arrested on Saturday in Texas with help from the United States Marshal Service and Pflugerville Police Department, according to Casa Grande police.

On April 24, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Pottebaum Road and East Doan Street. They discovered a "chaotic scene" near the parking lot of the nearby apartment complex.

Danielle Murrieta, 17, and Leslie Cota, 18, were found on the scene with multiple gunshots, according to police. They later died at the hospital from their injuries.

A Silver Chrysler 300 was on the scene and believed to be involved. Authorities later discovered that the vehicle was in Santisteevan's possession.

Santistevan is currently being held in Texas, pending extradition to Arizona.

Two charges of first-degree murder are being forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for review, police said.

CGPD detectives continue to search for Santistevan’s 2006 Silver Chrysler 300, with Arizona license plate 9DA2MG.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective T. Ellsworth at Tellsworth@casagrandeaz.gov , (520) 421-8711 ext. 6294, or report anonymously to Silent Witness at (520) 836-2100.

Get up to Speed