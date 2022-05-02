Police investigating 9 separate weekend Valley shootings, 5 in West Phoenix

A police shooting, drive-by and multi-victim shooting are just some of the incidents that happened on this particularly violent weekend.

ARIZONA, USA — Law enforcement officials are investigating numerous unrelated shootings that happened between April 30 and early May 2.

The shootings include one involving a police officer shooting a suspect, a drive-by shooting and a multi-victim shooting. There were nine total shootings over the weekend across the Valley, according to information sent to 12 News.

Five of the nine shootings happened in West Phoenix, south of Glendale between Highway 60 and Interstate 10. The area is not usually a crime hotspot in the Valley, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Below is a map that shows where all of the reported shootings happened, and information on each of the incidents:

April 30

Two people dead, one injured in Camelback Road shooting



Two men are dead and another is injured after a shooting on Saturday night. Investigators say a shootout happened between the two men outside of a residence and another man inside.

One person critically injured near Indian School Road



A man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after this shooting near Indian School Road, police said. The suspect fled before officers got to the scene and no descriptive details have been released.

May 1

One person dead in Clarendon Avenue shooting



A 69-year-old man is dead after being shot in front of a home near Clarendon Avenue, police said. Officers have not shared any details on potential suspects.

Police shooting leaves one person injured near Alta Vista Road



A police officer shot a man they said was armed with a machete on Sunday. Officers say the man is in stable condition at a local hospital.

One person injured near St. John Road in Surprise



A man was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police said. The status of the injured person is unknown and investigators are still at the scene.





A woman is in critical condition after being shot multiple times near Old West Highway in Apache Junction, police said. Officers were sent to the scene after a dispatcher heard gunshots during a 911 call.

May 2

One person injured in 39th Avenue shooting



A man was shot after he was confronted by two other men near 39th Avenue, police said. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and police have not yet arrested any suspects.





A man was found inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound after multiple suspects had fled the area, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.





A young boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his family's home was targeted in a drive-by shooting near St. Charles Avenue, police said. A man, woman and another young boy who were also in the home were not hit by gunfire.



Officers say both the suspect(s) and the suspect's vehicle is unknown at this time.

