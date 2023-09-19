Police: Juvenile arrested after 15-year-old is shot in Chandler

Chandler police have made an arrest for a shooting reported on Sept. 15.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department has arrested a juvenile who is suspected in being involved in a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old last week.

On Sept. 15, the victim was shot in the leg near McQueen Road and Galveston Street. A another juvenile victim was later identified by police. Both victims were taken to the hospital and later released.

Police identified and arrested a juvenile suspect on Sept. 17 for allegedly being involved in the shooting. They were booked into jail for pending charges of aggravated assault with a weapon.

The investigation will be turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for prosecutorial review.

