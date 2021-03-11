2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at west Phoenix home

Authorities say, just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a home near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road to investigate "unknown trouble" in the area.

PHOENIX — Police said two people are dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a home in west Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Authorities said, just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a home near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road to investigate "unknown trouble" in the area.

When officers arrived, they found two women and a man who had been shot inside the home.

Police said one of the women and the man were pronounced deceased on scene and the other woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are still working to determine the relationship between the three victims but said they all lived together.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed