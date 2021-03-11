Its been eight years since Jeffrey Bellemare, 59, was shot and killed at a Phoenix apartment complex. The case is still not solved.

PHOENIX — Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information that can lead to a resolution in the unsolved death of a Phoenix security guard.

Jeffrey Bellemare, 59, was shot and killed while he was patrolling the Graybriar Apartments, 3810 North Maryvale Parkway, at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2013.

A man and woman were seen running from the scene and hopping into an old sedan with a vinyl top. The couple is considered persons of interest in the case.

The couple's car may have had front-end damage from a prior incident.

Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

