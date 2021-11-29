16-year-old injured after 'altercation' leads to shooting at Cesar Chavez High School

There is no active threat, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

PHOENIX — A teenager was hurt after a shooting happened at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen on Monday.

There is no active threat, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The shooting happened after classes ended around 3 p.m., and the victim, only identified as a 16-year-old boy, is expected to survive, according to police.

Police are clearing the campus of students and working to understand what happened.

Investigators said some kind of dispute in the bathroom escalated violently and led to the shooting.

Officers are still searching for the shooter. Police only described the suspect as being between 16 and 25 and couldn't confirm if they were a student.

Video from Sky 12 shows armed investigators gathering evidence on the campus. They will remain on campus for several hours.

If any students or faculty have any information on this case, they're asked to contact the police.

People can contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 to stay anonymous.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Parents looking to reunite with their students can pick them up at the park just east of campus. See map below. pic.twitter.com/pHZkWAyOdJ — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 29, 2021

