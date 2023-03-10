Lake Havasu City man accused of breaking into Mesa home, killing man

A Lake Havasu resident was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly shooting a 44-year-old man in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a Lake Havasu City man for allegedly murdering a 44-year-old resident on the night of March 7.

Elliot Bennett, 19, is accused of forcing his way inside a residence near Broadway and Power roads and shooting Jacques Bourdeau multiple times, according to Mesa police.

The suspect had spoken to the victim over the phone before coming to the residence and firing gunshots. Bourdeau reportedly sought safety inside the home but Bennett allegedly chased after him by breaking through a glass door, police said.

Bourdeau and a witness tried hiding in a bathroom but the suspect gained entry inside the room and continued firing shots before fleeing the scene.

Court records show the vehicle Bennett allegedly fled in matched a vehicle owned by the suspect's mother.

The mother's vehicle was reported stolen by the family in Lake Havasu City on the same night the homicide took place. Bennett's parents allegedly told police they could not locate their son for hours on March 7, records show.

While speaking to detectives, the suspect denied traveling to Mesa and killing the victim.

The 19-year-old was arrested Thursday in Lake Havasu City. He's facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and burglary.

