2 teens hospitalized after being shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two teenagers were hospitalized after they were shot on Sunday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police were called out to a neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road where a teenage girl was found with a gunshot wound.

Shortly after that, a teenage boy showed up at a nearby hospital also with a gunshot wound.

Officers did not identify either victim, but both of them are expected to survive their injuries.

No suspect information was given by police.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

