Teen girl shot at Tempe party, police say

Officials said an altercation at a Tempe party led to a shooting that injured a teen girl.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A teenage girl was shot while at a party in Tempe overnight, authorities said.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, the Tempe Police Department responded to a party on East Orange Street for a call on shots fired.

Police said an altercation took place at the party that resulted in a shooting. A 14-year-old girl was shot and taken to a hospital. The girl is in stable condition and police have a suspect in custody.

Officials are currently investigating the incident.

East Orange Street will be closed from South Gary Drive to South Dorsey Lane for investigation.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.