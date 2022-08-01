Police shoot at, arrest burglar in Phoenix

No one was injured after an officer shot at a suspect during a robbery arrest.

PHOENIX — Police took a suspect into custody after shooting at him during the arrest in Phoenix Friday night.

Just before midnight Friday, the Phoenix Police Department arrested 27-year-old Matthew Bia for allegedly breaking into a business near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Officers said they tried communicating with Bia to have him come out of the business but he refused. Once Bia came out, police said he allegedly reached to his waistband and pulled his hand out quickly toward police.

A 22-year-old officer believe Bia was pointing a gun and fired one shot at him but missed.

Bia was taken into custody, officials said, with minor cuts to his hands from the broken glass at the business.

This is the fifth officer-involved shooting reported in the Valley in 2022.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information as it becomes available.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.