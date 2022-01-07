Former Arizona corrections director injures self, points gun at Tempe officers

At one point, officers said Charles Ryan opened the door leading from the house into the garage and pointed a gun at the officers standing outside.

TEMPE, Ariz — The former director of the Arizona Department of Corrections is in the hospital after reportedly shooting himself in the hand and pointing a gun at Tempe police officers.

The Tempe Police Department said officers were called Charles Ryan's home near Rural and Warner roads around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Ryan armed inside the home. Police said Ryan's wife and daughter were able to safely leave the home and speak with investigators outside.

Police said officers tried to communicate with Ryan but were unsuccessful.

At one point, officers said Ryan opened the door leading from the house into the garage and pointed a gun at the officers standing outside.

At that point, officers attempted to use less-lethal force and made clear announcements for his surrender, which were unsuccessful, and Ryan went back into the house.

Extra resources were called in to help with negotiations, and Ryan eventually left the home and was taken into police custody, officials said.

Police said Ryan was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said when Ryan is released from the hospital he will face pending criminal charges.

Ryan retired from the department in 2019.

