14-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' Surprise school, police say

A teenager was arrested Monday on suspicion of posting violent threats online against West Point Elementary School in Surprise.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 14-year-old was arrested Monday on suspicion of threatening to "shoot up" an elementary school in Surprise, police said.

The suspect allegedly posted threatening statements on social media that targeted West Point Elementary School in the Dysart Unified School District.

The threat suggested they would "shoot up the school" on Jan. 10.

The Surprise Police Department was notified of the online threats by district officials and quickly identified the teenager who's suspected of posting the messages.

The suspect was booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of making terrorist threats and disrupting an educational institution.

Police said the situation has been contained and there's no current threat against the elementary school.

Surprise Police Chief Benny Pina said the suspect's threats should not be considered "funny" or as a simple prank.

“Threats of violence against our schools will not be tolerated, if you make a threat against our schools we will find you, and you will be arrested,” Pina said in a statement.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-4000, or 623-222-TIPS (8477).

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.