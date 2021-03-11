Police say Tempe High is safe after social media threat

Tempe police said the school's students and staff are safe after an alleged threat was made on Tuesday.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Police Department is investigating a recent violent, social media threat involving Tempe High School.

Police said Tuesday the school's students and staff are safe. Officers are in the midst of assuring the campus is safe.

As a precaution, police said Tempe High is ending the school day early and letting students go home. Officers will be providing secure exits for students and staff to use to leave the campus.

Visitors are advised to avoid entering the school's parking lots until police have secured the scene. Drivers can park at the shopping center located at 29 East Broadway Road.

This is a developing story and more information will be published as it becomes available.

***Update**

Tempe PD responded to Tempe High School to investigate a threat of violence on social media. PD is working closely with the school and district. Everyone is safe. Precautions are being taken. pic.twitter.com/407Zokp8sM — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) December 14, 2021

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.