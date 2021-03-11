Teen arrested for falsely reporting school shooting, in Surprise, police say

Police said the 15-year-old was arrested after they reportedly sent text messages to other students, falsely reporting a school at Shadow Ridge High School.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Valley teen has been arrested, accused of making false threats about a school shooting in Surprise.

Police said the 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday after reportedly sending text messages to other students, falsely reporting a school shooting was underway at Shadow Ridge High School.

Officers were able to locate the teen on campus and take them into custody without incident.

“I appreciate the partnership with the Dysart School District, and their cooperation with the Surprise Police Department to assist us in ensuring the safety of our schools, students, and community. The false reporting of a threat at our schools will not be tolerated, and those who engage in this type of activity will be held accountable for their actions," said Surprise Police Chief Benny Pina.

The teen was booked into jail where they are facing a misdemeanor count of false reporting.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Surprise Police at (623) 222.4000, or 623.222.TIPS (8477), or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

