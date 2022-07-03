Have you seen them? Yavapai County Sheriff's Office looking for potential witnesses to a fatal shooting in Black Canyon City

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has shared security camera images of two potential witnesses to a shooting on Saturday.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is looking for two potential witnesses to a fatal shooting that happened in Black Canyon City on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., YSCO patrols responded to a call for a shooting near the Family Dollar in Black Canyon City, officials said.

Officers and medical personnel found an unresponsive, injured person in a vehicle south of the Family Dollar. Although responders provided treatment, the person died of their injuries on scene.

The YSCO says they are now looking for two potential witnesses to the shooting, and are asking for the public's help in finding them.

Officials with the YSCO released the following security camera images of the two people:

At this time, officials have not shared information about the victim of the shooting, or any potential suspects.

If you have information on the shooting, please contact the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-326 or reach out through the Silent Witness program.

