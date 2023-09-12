Rock legend Alice Cooper opening third center for teens in the Valley

Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo said he is thrilled to have the new center join the Goodyear community.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Rock legend Alice Cooper is opening a third Solid Rock center for teens in the Valley. The new center will be located in Goodyear.

"It's so unique and something that's really needed in our city to give teens a safe, fun place to learn and express themselves through the arts," said Pizzillo.

Organizers said Cooper's nonprofit organization, through the centers, inspires teens and young adults from 12 to 20 years old to grow through music, dance and art.

Cooper is excited to continue to give back to the community.

"As an aspiring teenage entertainer that grew up in the West Valley with big rock and roll dreams, we are beyond excited to have our third teen center in Goodyear,” said Cooper.

The new location will be the first in the West Valley, with the other centers in Phoenix and Mesa.

It will be in the old Goodyear library, on Van Buren Street just west of Litchfield Road.

“With the support of the local community, more teens will have a safe space to spend their time, and they can also pursue their dreams with free high-quality music, art and dance lessons," said Cooper.

It offers free vocational training in sound and recording, lighting and staging and video production.

Cooper said he and his wife Sheryl Goddard look forward to joining teens in the center's recording studio.

The Solid Rock nonprofit was founded in 1995 by Cooper and Goddard and their longtime friend Chuck Savale.

The first center for teens opened in May 2012.

