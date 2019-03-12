Thank you! Thank you to everyone who helped make the 27th annual Turkey Tuesday a huge success.

The Valley's largest turkey drive raised a total of $566,229 for St. Vincent de Paul. More than 100,000 people will have food on their tables.

Quick Facts:

- Over 8,000 turkeys were donated.

- Arizonans donated $470,000 via text, online and at Bashas', AJ's Fine Foods and Food City locations.

- And an addition $96,000 was raised through corporate donation.

The Basha High School band performing at the Turkey Tuesday turkey drive.

12 News

The community showed up and showed out with not only their generous donations but their attendance at the Turkey Tuesday celebration. The parking lot party was filled with lots of smiles, laughter and music --- just what we needed this holiday season!

This year's Turkey Tuesday was a little bittersweet for 12 News. Our longtime sports anchor Bruce Cooper is set to retire after the 2020 Olympics. Coop has been with 12 News for every Turkey Tuesday. Coop says he still plans to attend Turkey Tuesday and support the event that's helped so many families over the years.

Tram Mai and Bruce Cooper at the 2019 Turkey Tuesday turkey drive.

12 news

12 News would like to thank everyone who participated and it's a privilege to be able to serve Arizonans. Happy holidays from 12 News!

